TEHRAN – Iranian short film “Burial Permit,” written and directed by Hashem Aliakbari, has won an award at the 15th San Luis Film Festival.

Actor Hamidreza Mohammadi received the Best Actor award from the festival, which was held last week in San Luis, Arizona, the US, ILNA reported.

In “Burial Permit,” Omid is about to emigrate when his mother dies. Instead of being able to mourn, he faces unexpected rules and paperwork that make burying her a challenge. What should have been a time of grief turns into a struggle with bureaucracy, showing how even the final moments of life can be controlled by complicated regulations.

In addition to Mohammdi in the lead role, the cast includes Navid Layeghi Moghaddam, Sahra Asadollahi, Setareh Heydarabadi, Ali Ghiasvand, Mahtisa Pasandideh, Touran Ramezani, and Amir Ghaffarmanesh.

Produced by Ghazal Mojtahedi, the 2025 film has previously won the Best Drama Short award from the Film Club's Lost Weekend XIX in Virginia, the US, and the Best Actor award from the Freewheeling Film Awards in London, the UK.

In addition to being collaborators, Aliakbari and Mojtahedi are married to each other. In an interview earlier this year, they talked about their film.

“Burial Permit” offers audiences a chance to experience a similar connection by sharing Omid’s story and highlighting themes such as gender inequality, immigration, and grief, which transcend geographical boundaries.

Omid, a name of Persian origin, means “hope” and represents optimism for the possibility of societal change, according to Aliakbari. Omid’s mother is never named, which was an artistic choice made by Aliakbari to convey the universality of gender issues and the invisibility of women in legal systems. “This woman could be anyone. Any woman … It’s a global issue. It’s universal,” said Aliakbari.

Even though Omid’s mother and the other women in “Burial Permit” are unnamed, they play an indispensable role in the film’s narrative.

“Burial Permit” has been featured at Maryland Film Festival, Turkey’s Golden Bridge Istanbul Short Film Festival, and Azerbaijan’s Baku Film Festival, as well as at The Bay International Film Festival in Morecambe, England.

The universality of the themes in “Burial Permit” has shown up in audience reactions during Q&A sessions and interactions following viewings. They reflected that though they believed stories like the one presented in “Burial Permit” were common experiences, hearing feedback from audience members confirmed and expanded their sense of the film’s relatability.

In addition to providing a nuanced depiction of life in Iran, “Burial Permit” serves as a call to action for audiences across the world to challenge the unjust systems in our lives that we can often let go unchecked.

“We want [the] audience to think about how many systems in the world that we simply accept as normal, but they are not fair. They are unfair and outdated,” Aliakbari said. “We want to leave the audience with the idea that things can be different.”

The San Luis Film Festival is the only festival of its kind in Southwestern Arizona and Northwest Mexico, making quality films available to the masses. The mission of the festival is to promote the culture and the arts through regional and international films from new and renowned filmmakers.

SS/SAB