TEHRAN – Foreign publishers, their official representatives, and distributors of foreign books can now register to participate in the 37th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF), which will kick off in Tehran on December 23, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (AS).

Registration can be done via the exhibition’s registration portal at https://register-int.tibf.ir until December 7, Mehr reported.

The foreign publishers’ section of the book fair aims to expand international interactions within the publishing industry, facilitate access for the scientific, academic, and general public to resources and works published in other countries, and strengthen cultural exchanges.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the TIBF is widely regarded as Iran’s most significant publishing event, annually drawing hundreds of domestic and international publishers as well as large crowds of book lovers, academics, and cultural figures.

The fair is usually organized in May; however, this year it was held online in spring, considering the country's situation and the status of the publishing industry, which was negatively affected by the recent war imposed by the US and Israel on the country.

Over the years, the Tehran International Book Fair has evolved into a major cultural marketplace and a vibrant meeting point for publishers, writers, translators, and readers. Beyond book sales, it hosts a wide range of cultural programs, including unveiling ceremonies, panel discussions, and professional meetings.

With preparations gaining momentum, the 37th edition is expected to once again underscore the central role of books and publishing in Iran’s cultural landscape while strengthening the country’s literary ties with the international community.

SS/SAB