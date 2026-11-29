TEHRAN – Iran secured a bronze medal at the 2026 Oman Team & Men World Snooker Cup after reaching the semifinals of the competition in Muscat on Sunday.

The tournament was held from Nov. 23 to 29, bringing together some of the world's top snooker teams.

Team Iran-1, featuring Amir Sarkhosh and Ali Gharahgozlou, booked its place in the semifinals with an impressive 3-0 victory over Sweden in the quarterfinals. However, the Iranian team failed to reach the final after suffering a 3-0 defeat against Pakistan.

Despite missing out on a place in the title match, Iran finished the competition on the podium, claiming the bronze medal.