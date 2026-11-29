TEHRAN – Iran beach soccer head coach Ali Naderi says that Team Melli’s capture of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2026 came about as the result of hard work and a determination to excel.

The defending champions, in claiming a record-extending fifth title, beat Japan 3-1 in an exciting final on Saturday, and Naderi said his side had benefited from months of training and preparation.

“We organized a beach soccer Premier League in our country, held training camps and played friendly matches before this tournament,” he said. “I believe our team delivered its best performance and we deserved to become champions.”

The Central Asian side made a slow start against Japan and fell behind early on, but regrouped and leveled on the half hour mark before finishing off the match in the last two minutes, the-afc.com reported.

“We were caught by surprise in the first period because Japan performed differently from what we had expected. They have improved considerably. “However, we have many experienced players, and we tried to adapt to the situation as quickly as possible, adjust our approach, impose ourselves on the game and turn the result around.”

Naderi praised his players for their positive mindset and focus.

“We played very well throughout the tournament, and this is due to the players fighting with all their hearts for their country and performing to 100 percent of their ability.”

Iran also claimed the Most Valuable Player and Best Goalkeeper awards, with defender Mohaved Mohammadpour finishing with a goal against Japan to take his overall tally to five.

“This award belongs not just to me but to all the players and technical staff,” said the 31-year-old. “This was the result of teamwork and our collective effort. From the first day and in every match, I never focused on individual awards. Football is a team sport, and winning as a team has always been my priority.

“But I believe I gave a good performance, and I am very happy with this award, which I dedicate to the people of Iran.”