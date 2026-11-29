TEHRAN - Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan is planning to hold a cultural event in Pakistan to showcase its cultural heritage, history and handicrafts, a provincial official said.

Vahideh Rakhshani, deputy head of handicrafts at the Sistan-Baluchestan Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, said the event, titled “Sistan-Baluchestan Cultural Night,” would be organized in cooperation with Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant provincial institutions.

Speaking on Sunday, Rakhshani also announced plans to organize exhibitions of the province’s handicrafts in neighboring countries, including Pakistan and Oman.

She said selected cultural delegations and qualified artisans would be sent to exhibitions in neighboring countries to introduce Sistan-Baluchestan’s cultural traditions, history and tourism attractions. The initiatives will be pursued in cooperation with the provincial Chamber of Commerce and the Foreign Ministry’s local office.

Rakhshani added that the provincial administration had also approved efforts to explore the possibility of holding a handicrafts exhibition in Lahore, alongside sporting competitions in the city.

The planned cultural initiative comes against the backdrop of longstanding cultural and historical ties between Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province and Pakistan’s Balochistan province. Both regions are home to Baloch communities with shared linguistic traditions, cultural practices, music, handicrafts and historical connections that extend across the modern international border.

AM