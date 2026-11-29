TEHRAN - Iran plans to send 10 traditional arts and handicrafts artists to Uzbekistan as part of efforts to expand cultural exchanges and technical cooperation, particularly in the conservation and restoration of historic monuments, Iran’s heritage minister said.

Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri announced the plan during a meeting with Gayane Umerova, head of the Department of Creative Industries under the President of Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the Tashkent International Tourism Forum.

The two officials discussed ways to strengthen cultural, artistic and professional cooperation between the neighboring countries, Mehr news agency reported.

Umerova highlighted the historical and cultural ties shared by Iran and Uzbekistan and expressed her country’s interest in expanding joint initiatives.

Salehi-Amiri said the planned delegation of 10 Iranian artists, representing various fields of traditional arts and handicrafts, would focus on sharing professional experience, providing training and exchanging technical knowledge and skills.

The Iranian minister said the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism was ready to establish professional cooperation with relevant Uzbek institutions.

Salehi-Amiri also invited Umerova to attend the Tehran International Tourism Exhibition scheduled for February. The Uzbek official welcomed the invitation.

AM