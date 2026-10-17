Iran women’s wheelchair basketball suffer loss against Thailand

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s wheelchair basketball team suffered a 64–33 defeat to Thailand in their second Group Stage match at the fifth edition of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games on Saturday.

Despite showing improved performance in the second quarter, Iran were unable to overcome Thailand, who maintained control throughout the contest to secure a convincing victory.

Thailand made a strong start, taking the opening quarter 16–6. Iran responded with a more competitive display in the second quarter but still fell 16–13, leaving Thailand with a 32–19 lead at half-time.

The third quarter saw the two sides compete more evenly in the opening stages, but Thailand gradually pulled away, winning the period 15–7 to extend their advantage.

Thailand then closed out the game strongly, taking the final quarter 17–7 to seal a 64–33 victory.

The result marked Iran’s second consecutive defeat in the group stage. The Iranian side had opened their campaign with a 65–20 loss to hosts Japan in their first match.

Iran will look to bounce back when they face Cambodia on Monday in their next group-stage fixture, aiming to deliver a stronger performance and secure a better result.

The Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games are being held in Japan, bringing together athletes from across Asia to compete in a wide range of para sports.

Photo: Sadegh Nikgostar