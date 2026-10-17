Iran blind football defeat South Korea in 2026 Asian Para Games

TEHRAN – Iran blind football team defeated South Korea 3-1 in their second match at the 2026 Asian Para Games.

Team Melli had lost to Thailand 1-0 in their opening match on Friday.

Hossein Rajabpour (two goals) and Sadegh Rahimi scored for Iran and Kangmin Kwon pulled a goal back for the Korean team.

Iran will play powerhouses China on Sunday.

Blind football is a sport played in teams of five by athletes with vision impairments. Of those athletes, four are outfielders and one is a goalie. The rules are similar to the official FIFA rules with a few adjustments. Each team competes to score a goal on their opponent’s side of the field.