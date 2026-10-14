Blind football star seeks a glorious farewell in Nagoya

TEHRAN - After 18 years representing Iran’s national blind football team, Behzad Zadaliasghari is preparing for what could be the final chapter of his international career. As the Asian Para Games approach in Nagoya, Japan, the experienced player is determined to help Iran reclaim the continental title before bringing his distinguished career to an end.

With the final days of training underway, Iran’s national blind football team are working hard to reach peak form for the upcoming competition. Zadaliasghari says the squad are highly motivated and determined to return home with another championship title.

“We are now going through the final days of our preparations for the Nagoya Asian Para Games. We have special motivation for these competitions. We are going there to become Asian champions once again. We want to return home with a medal and make our people happy,” Zadeh said.

For the veteran footballer, however, the tournament carries significance beyond the pursuit of another international medal. Nagoya will mark the end of an 18-year journey with the national team, making the competition an emotional farewell to the sport at the international level.

“As far as I am concerned, this will be my last appearance with the national team. After the Nagoya Games, I will hang up my boots,” he said.

Zadaliasghari is one of the most decorated players in Iran’s blind football history. His achievements include a silver medal at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Para Games in Incheon, South Korea.

These accomplishments have established him as an important figure in Iranian blind football. Over nearly two decades, he has contributed his experience and determination to the national team, competing on major international stages and helping maintain Iran’s position among Asia’s leading blind football nations.

Now, as he prepares for his final appearance in the national colors, Zadaliasghari hopes to add another major achievement to his impressive collection. Winning the Asian Para Games title would provide a fitting conclusion to his international career and give him the opportunity to leave the national team on a high note.

The challenge ahead, however, will be far from easy. Iran faces strong competition in Nagoya from China, the host nation Japan, South Korea, India and Thailand. Each team will be eager to demonstrate its strength in a tournament expected to feature intense competition among Asia’s leading blind football sides.

For Iran, success will depend on effective preparation, teamwork and the ability to perform under pressure against some of the continent’s strongest opponents.

Despite the difficult road ahead, the team remain focused on their ultimate objective: reclaiming the Asian crown and bringing joy to Iranian supporters.