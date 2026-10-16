Women’s wheelchair basketball fall to Japan in Nagoya

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s wheelchair basketball team opened their campaign at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya with a 65–20 defeat against hosts Japan.

Iran will next face South Korea in their second match, aiming to respond to the opening loss and deliver a stronger performance in the upcoming contest.

With their next match approaching, Iran’s women will look to regroup and build on their experience against Japan as they continue their journey at the Asian Para Games.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s men’s wheelchair basketball team enjoyed a successful start to its campaign, defeating Iraq 81–23. The convincing victory provided a positive result for the Iranian delegation in the wheelchair basketball competition.

The 2026 Asian Para Games bring together athletes from across Asia to compete in a wide range of para sports, showcasing their skill, determination and competitive spirit.