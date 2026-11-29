From Vietnam to Iraq to Libya, U.S. wars have relied on two pillars: indiscriminate destruction and propaganda. As Washington wages an illegal and deeply unpopular war on Iran, the New York Times is once again doing its part—this time by hinting that Iran's dams, which supply water to more than 60 percent of its 92 million people, are legitimate military targets. It's a familiar playbook, and no one at the paper has ever answered for it.



