Iran marches at 2026 Asian Para Games

TEHRAN - Iran's delegation marched in the parade at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, with Rouhollah Rostami as flag bearer.

Iran will compete with a 166-member sporting delegation featuring 104 men and 62 women across 15 sports.

The delegation has also chosen Ana Jahangard, a nine-year-old student from Minab who was injured and became a para-athlete following the bombing of Shajareh Tayebeh School, as its spiritual leader.

The Iranian delegation will carry the slogan: “In memory of the children of Hiroshima, Gaza and Minab.”