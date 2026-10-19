Iranian girl Jami takes gold in taekwondo at 2026 Asian Para Games

TEHRAN – Ailar Jami from Iran claimed a gold medal at the Nagoya Para Asian Games on Monday.

Jami defeated Khwansuda Phuangkitcha from Thailand 2-0 in the final match of the women’s K44 -47kg.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Taha Hassanpour had defeated his South Korean rival Pyeonggang Lee 2-1 in bronze medal match of the Men K44 -58 kg.

The 2026 Asian Para Games, also known as the 5th Asian Para Games and commonly known as Aichi-Nagoya 2026, is an ongoing multi-sport event for Asian athletes with disabilities that parallels the 2026 Asian Games, currently being held from Oct. 18 to 24 around Aichi Prefecture in Japan.