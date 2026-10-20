Para shooters Ahmadi and Javanmardi win gold and silver

TEHRAN – Iran’s women para shooters won gold and silver in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1 final at the fifth Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Para Asian Games.

Faezeh Ahmadi defended her title and Sareh Javanmardi finished on the second step of the podium.

In the P2 final, held on Tuesday, Ahmadi finished first with 237.3 points, winning the gold medal and defending her Para Asian champion title.

Javanmardi took silver with 237 points, earning Iran’s second medal in this event.

Arora Shrishti of India won bronze with 214.7 points.

Nasrin Shahi, Iran’s other representative in the event, finished fourth with 191.5 points.