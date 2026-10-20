Men’s sitting volleyball down Thailand in Nagoya

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s sitting volleyball team, the most decorated team in Paralympic history and the 2026 world champion, opened their Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games campaign with a decisive 3–0 win over Thailand.

Team Melli will face Kazakhstan on Wednesday in their second match.

Kazakhstan also beat Thailand 3–0 in their first match yesterday, winning the sets 25–16, 25–22 and 25–18.

Both Iran and Kazakhstan therefore head into the clash with one win and no sets dropped.

Iran’s men’s sitting volleyball team are one of the most decorated teams in the history of Iranian Paralympic sport and has won eight Paralympic gold medals.

At the 2024 Paris Paralympics, the Iranian team beat Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final to stand on the top of the podium for the eighth time.

Iran also celebrated their ninth world title in July at the 2026 World Championships in Hangzhou, China, beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 3–1 in the final.

Notably, Kazakhstan, Iran’s opponent tomorrow, won their first-ever world championship bronze medal at the same tournament by beating Brazil in the third-place match.