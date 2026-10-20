Iranian para judo athletes win two bronzes in Nagoya

TEHRAN - Mahdi Borchlou and Mousa Gholami each secured a bronze medal for Iran in para judo at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games.

Borchlou defeated Kazakhstan’s Bauyrzhan Arstanbekov in the men’s J1 -81kg bronze medal contest. Iran’s representative won in under 30 seconds, finishing the bout with an ippon.

Gholami, competing in the J1 -95kg category, delivered a dominant performance on the tatami. He beat his Tajik opponent RajabHuseinov with an ippon to claim Iran’s second para judo medal at the Games.