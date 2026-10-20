Abdollahpour wins Iran’s third para taekwondo bronze

TEHRAN - Maryam Abdollahpour, a member of Iran’s para taekwondo national team, won bronze at the 2026 Asian Para Games after beating her Nepalese opponent.

On the second day of para taekwondo at the fifth Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games, Abdollahpour fought Nepal’s Palesha Goverdhan in the women’s -57kg bronze medal match and won the medal.

Competing in the women’s K44 category, Abdollahpour beat Goverdhan 2-0, with round scores of 4-0 and 12-6.

The Iranian won her quarterfinal against an Uzbek opponent, then lost to China’s Li Yujie in the semifinal, missing out on the final. She bounced back in the bronze medal match to take the medal.

This is Iran’s third para taekwondo bronze of the day, following those won by Parimah Tourani and Saeid Sadeghianpour.