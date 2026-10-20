Mohammadi takes shot put silver in 2026 Asian Para Games

TEHRAN - Atena Mohammadi from Iran won the silver medal in the women’s shot put at the 2026 Asian Para Games on Tuesday.

In the evening session of the second day of para-athletics at the fifth Asian Para Games underway in Nagoya, Iran had two representatives in the women’s F33 shot put, and Mohammadi took the silver medal.

Mohammadi competed against six other athletes and won silver with a throw of 6.58 meters.

Batul Jahangiri, Iran’s other representative, finished fourth with a mark of 6.44 meters.

The gold and bronze medals went to China’s Qing Wu and Zao Qian, with marks of 7.63 and 6.67 meters respectively.