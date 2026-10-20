Zahra Rahimi snatches silver in para taekwondo

TEHRAN - Zahra Rahimi won the silver medal in para taekwondo at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday.

Competing in the K44 classification, Rahimi faced China’s LI Yujie in the women’s under-57kg final but was defeated 3–2 in the overall match.

Rahimi won the first round 4–0 but lost the next two rounds by scores of 4–0 and 8–0, respectively, finishing with the silver medal.

Several Iranian sports officials attended the match, including Mohammad Pouladgar, head of Iran’s delegation; Fariba Mohammadian, Deputy Minister of Sports for Women’s Affairs; and Maryam Kazemipour, Vice President of the National Paralympic Committee.