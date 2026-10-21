Haghshenas grabs Iran’s second gold in para taekwondo: 2026 Nagoya

TEHRAN - Hamed Haghshenas won the gold medal in the 2026 Asian Para Games by defeating Uzbekistan’s Umarjon Muydinov on Wednesday.

In the K44 para taekwondo competition, Haghshenas faced Muydinov in the gold medal bout of the +80 kg category.

Haghshenas won this fine match 2-0 and claimed Iran’s second taekwondo gold of day three.

In this match, Haghshenas drew the first round 9-9. With everything level between the two para taekwondo athletes, the referees ruled in Haghshenas’s favor because of a warning his opponent had received.

In the second round, Haghshenas won 12-6 and finished the match 2-0.

After Alireza Bakht in the -80 kg category, Haghshenas became Iran’s second gold medalist of day three of the Games.