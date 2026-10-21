Rouhollah Rostami wins Silver in para powerlifting

TEHRAN - Rouhollah Rostami, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist, won the silver medal in the 88 kg category of para powerlifting at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games.

He finished just one kilogram behind China’s renowned champion Yan Panpan in a breathtaking contest. Both lifters broke the Games record in their fourth and additional attempt.

Rostami competed in the men’s 88 kg para powerlifting category and, after a close contest with the Chinese representative, finished in second place.

The close contest between the two lifters continued into the fourth, additional attempt, where both managed to raise the Para Asian Games record. In the end, Yan Panpan won gold with a lift of 244 kg, and Rostami took silver with 243 kg, just one kilogram behind.

Shadi Issa of Syria finished third with a lift of 208 kg and won the bronze medal.