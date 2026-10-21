Men’s goalball team beaten by China in Asian Para Games

TEHRAN - Iran’s national men’s goalball team lost to China in the preliminary round of the sport at the Nagoya Asian Para Games on Wednesday.

In the match held at the Toyohashi Gymnastics Hall in Nagoya, Iran’s national men’s goalball team lost to China 9-5.

Six teams take part in this edition: Iran, South Korea, Japan, China, Thailand and Qatar, who play each other in a round-robin format.

The top four teams in this sport advance to the semifinals, from which the finalists will be selected