Hemami earns bronze in 2026 Asian Para Games discus throw

TEHRAN - Iranian athlete Alireza Mokhtari won the bronze medal in the discus throw at the 5th Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Tuesday.

Competing in the F51/F52/F53 classification of the para-athletics discus throw event, Hemami faced athletes from India, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

He secured third place with a throw of 20.20 meters, earning 749 points and claiming the bronze medal.

India’s Soorma Pranav won gold with a throw of 11.66 meters, while his compatriot Singh Ram Ratan took silver with a mark of 10.35 meters.