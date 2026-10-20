Hemami earns bronze in 2026 Asian Para Games discus throw
October 20, 2026 - 14:31
TEHRAN - Iranian athlete Alireza Mokhtari won the bronze medal in the discus throw at the 5th Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Tuesday.
Competing in the F51/F52/F53 classification of the para-athletics discus throw event, Hemami faced athletes from India, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.
He secured third place with a throw of 20.20 meters, earning 749 points and claiming the bronze medal.
India’s Soorma Pranav won gold with a throw of 11.66 meters, while his compatriot Singh Ram Ratan took silver with a mark of 10.35 meters.
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