Zare wins men’s 100m in 2026 Asian Para Games

TEHRAN - Alireza Zare, Iran’s men’s 100m sprinter, took first place in the final at the Nagoya Asian Para Games on Wednesday.

The third day of para-athletics competition at the 5th Asian Para Games in Nagoya began at 9 a.m. local time today at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium.

Zare won the men’s 100m T35 title with a time of 12.32.

Idrees Al-Zaidi of Iraq took silver with 12.69, and Indian Anubhav Choudhary took bronze with 12.72.

Zare broke the Games record on his way to the gold medal.