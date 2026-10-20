Safarzadeh bags silver in the Women’s 200m in Asian Para Games

TEHRAN - Hajar Safarzadeh won the silver medal in the women’s 200-meter race at the para-athletics competition.

On the afternoon of the second day of athletics events at the 5th Asian Para Games underway in Nagoya, Safarzadeh secured silver in the women’s 200m T12 classification.

Representing Iran, Safarzadeh clocked 25.20 seconds in a race against three other athletes to claim second place.

India’s Simran won the gold medal with a time of 24.80 seconds, while her compatriot, Damor Tejalben, finished third in 25.23 seconds to take bronze.