Nagoya 2026: Tourani, Sadeghianpour take taekwondo bronzes

TEHRAN - Parimah Tourani and Saeid Sadeghianpour won two bronze medals at the Nagoya Asian Para Games on Tuesday.

Tourani fought in the bronze medal match of the Women’s K44 -65kg.

Iran’s representative beat Uzbekistan’s Zulfiya Bikbulatova to claim bronze.

The first round ended scoreless, but Tourani was awarded the round by a referee’s point. Both fighters were cautious in the second round, which Bikbulatova won 5-2. Torani trailed until the closing seconds of the third round, but she came back to win the bout 5-4 and take the bronze medal.

Also, Sadeghianpour defeated Chinese Taipei’s Chien-chiang Chen 2-0 in the bronze medal match of the Men’s K44 -63kg.