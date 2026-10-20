Iran’s blind football team rout India in Nagoya

TEHRAN - Iran’s national blind football team celebrated their third win at the 2026 Nagoya Asian Para Games, beating India 5-0.

Having lost their opener to Thailand, Iran went on to beat South Korea and China, and remain one of the title contenders at these Games.

The blind football competition at the fifth Asian Para Games is a round-robin featuring six teams: Iran, China, Japan, India, Thailand and South Korea.

The first half ended with a single goal from Sadegh Rahimi in the 10th minute.

Javad Felfeli’s players were outstanding in the second half as well. Mohammadamin Rahimzadeh scored in the 27th minute, and Morteza Karimi added three goals in the 30th, 31st and 32nd minutes, giving Iran an emphatic win.