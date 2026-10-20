Iranian para cyclists take bronze in Nagoya

TEHRAN - Iran’s Mohammad Dalir and Reza Rashno claimed bronze in the men’s B 1000m time trial at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games, adding to the national team’s medal tally in cycling.

The Iranian pair crossed the line in 1:03.835, finishing just behind the podium’s top two. Japan took gold with a winning time of 1:02.801, while Malaysia earned silver in 1:03.688.

The race was tight at the top, with less than a second separating the three medalists. Despite falling short of a higher finish, Dalir and Rashno delivered a strong, consistent ride to secure a place on the podium.

The result is Iran’s second cycling medal of the Games, following Behrooz Farzad’s silver in the men’s C4 4000m individual pursuit earlier in the competition. It underlines the growing strength of Iran’s para cycling squad on the continental stage.