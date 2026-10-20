Iran’s shot putter Saber claims gold: 2026 Nagoya

TEHRAN - Mohammad Saber from Iran won the gold medal in the shot put at the 2026 Asian Para Games on Tuesday.

On the second day of para-athletics at the fifth Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Iran’s Saber won gold in the F33 shot put, breaking the Games record.

Saber set a mark of 10.95 and broke the Asian Para Games record. The previous record was held by Iran’s Mohammadreza Ahmadi, who set it at the 2018 Jakarta Games with 9.92.

Saber competed against athletes from five countries and finished ahead of the throwers from Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan to take gold.

Saudi Arabia’s Hani Alnakhli finished second with 10 meters, and the UAE’s Ahmed Alhosani won bronze with 9.76 meters.