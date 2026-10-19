Iranian women para-athletes win gold and silver: 2026 Nagoya

TEHRAN – Iranian javelin throwers Elham Salehi and Masoumeh Tourani won a gold and silver medals at the 2026 Asian Para Games on Monday.

Salehi finished in first place at the F52/53/54 class, throwing 16.44 meters. Her compatriot Tourani won a silver with 14.99 meters.

The bronze medal went to Vietnamese para-athlete Thi Ngoc Thuy Nguyen with 12.16 meters.

Also, Parastoo Habibi and Farzaneh Sohrani won a silver and bronze medal at the Women’s Club Throw F32/F51.

Uzbekistan’s Makhliyo Akramova seized the gold medal with a throw of 24.08.

The fifth edition of the Games are being held in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan from Oct. 18 to 24.