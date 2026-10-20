Alipour, Olad takes gold and Silver: 2026 Nagoya

TEHRAN - Amirhossein Alipour and Mahdi Olad from Iran won a gold and silver medal at the 2026 Asian Para Games on Tuesday.

On the second day of Para athletics at the fifth Asian Para Games in Nagoya, the Iranian duo won medals at the F11 shot put.

Alipour, who also holds the Paris Paralympic gold medal, broke the Games record with a throw of 14.70 and won gold.

This record had previously been held by Olad, another Iranian athlete in this event.

Olad took the silver medal with a mark of 13.93.

India’s Praveen Sharma won bronze with 13.86 meters.

Hassan Bajolvand was Iran’s other representative, finishing fifth with a mark of 11.11.