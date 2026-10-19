Women’s wheelchair basketball beat Cambodia at Asian Para Games

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s wheelchair basketball team got off the mark at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games on Monday, beating Cambodia 52-39 in their third match of the tournament.

After back-to-back defeats to Japan and Thailand, Iran needed a response, and they delivered. It was a tight opening half, with the Iranians edging ahead 24-23 at the break.

The second half was a different story. Iran stepped up in brilliant fashion, pulling away from Cambodia to seal a comfortable 13-point win.

It is the team’s first victory of the 2026 Para Asian Games.

Iran still have China and Laos to face. The women’s wheelchair basketball event at the fifth edition of the Games is a round-robin featuring six teams: Iran, Japan, Thailand, China, Laos and Cambodia.