Para swimmer Zeighaminejad seizes Iran’s third gold at Nagoya

TEHRAN - Iranian swimmer Sina Zeighaminejad took gold in the men’s 100m freestyle final, delivering the third gold medal for Iran’s delegation at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games.

Continuing the para swimming program at the fifth edition of the Games, Zeighaminejad and teammate Shahin Izadyar lined up in the men’s S10 100m freestyle final, and the pair came away with gold and silver respectively.

The Iranians faced six rivals from Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, India and Cambodia, among others.

Zeighaminejad touched first in 56.68, while Izadyar clocked 59.10, a time shared with an Uzbek swimmer, to take second place jointly.

The two medals were the seventh and eighth for the Iranian delegation at the Games. Earlier, Ailar Jami had struck gold in taekwondo, and Elham Salehi had done the same in athletics.