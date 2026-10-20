Long jumper Olfatnia seizes silver in 2026 Asian Para Games
October 20, 2026 - 10:44
TEHRAN - Ali Olfatnia from Iran won the silver medal in the long jump of the 2026 Asian Para Games on Tuesday.
In the T37/T38 long jump, Olfatnia competed against rivals from Malaysia, India, China and Uzbekistan.
Olfatnia finished second with a jump of 6.13 meters and 896 points, earning the silver medal.
Zhong Huanghao of China won gold with 6.71 meters, and the bronze medal went to Uzbekistan’s Sodikjon Mamadiev with 5.69.
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