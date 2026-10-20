Para powerlifter Bakhtiar snatches bronze: 2026 Nagoya

TEHRAN - Mohsen Bakhtiar, Iran’s para powerlifter, won bronze in the men’s 72kg category at the fifth Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games with a lift of 208kg.

It is his second medal in the history of the Games, following silver in Hangzhou.

On the second day of the Games, Bakhtiar competed in the men’s 72kg para powerlifting event and finished third with a best lift of 208kg.

Bakhtiar, who has a Hangzhou Para Asian Games silver and a Paris 2024 Paralympic bronze to his name, opened with 208kg but failed to register the lift on his first attempt.

On his second attempt, the Iranian lifter went back to 208kg and this time pressed it successfully, putting himself among the medal contenders.

In his third and final attempt, Bakhtiar went for 214kg but failed to lift it, finishing with his best mark of 208kg.

Malaysia’s Bonnie Bunyau Anak Gustin, the world and Asian record holder, took gold with 225kg. He lifted 216kg on his first attempt and 225kg on his second, but missed 231kg on his third.

China’s Zhang Pingkang won silver with 212kg.