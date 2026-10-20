Jahanabadi claims bronze in 100m breaststroke

TEHRAN - Iran’s swimmer finished third in the men’s 100m breaststroke final at the Nagoya Asian Para Games on Tuesday.

Continuing the para swimming competition at the fifth Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games, Mohammadhossein Karimi Jahanabadi lined up in the men’s SB12 100m breaststroke final and won bronze.

Karimi Jahanabadi raced against seven other swimmers from Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Singapore, India, Qatar and Japan, finishing third in 1:13.47 to earn the medal.

Japan’s Genki Saito and Qatar’s Shamil Shahov won gold and silver in 1:12.74 and 1:13.17 respectively.