Zeighaminejad earns bronze in 200m individual medley

TEHRAN - Sina Zeighaminejad won the bronze medal in the men’s 200m individual medley final at the Nagoya Asian Para Games on Tuesday.

On the second day of para swimming at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026, Iran’s representatives lined up in the men’s SM10 200m individual medley final and came away with one bronze medal.

Zeighaminejad and Shahin Izadyar raced against five other swimmers from the Philippines, Japan and Kazakhstan. Zeighaminejad took bronze in 2:23.44, while Izadyar finished fourth in 2:26.87.

Japan’s Akito Minai won gold in 2:18.11, and Kazakhstan’s Dias Kenzhebek took silver in 2:21.61.

Zeighaminejad and Izadyar had also won one gold and one silver between them the previous day.