Janfeshan takes bronze at 2026 Nagoya table tennis

TEHRAN – Hassan Janfeshan, Iran’s only para table tennis representative at the Asian Para Games, won a bronze medal.

Janfeshan lost 3–2 to South Korea’s Kim Kyung-hyun in the semifinal of the Class 2 para table tennis competition and settled for bronze.

In the other semifinal, South Korea’s Park Jincheol defeated Thailand’s Thirayu Chueawong.

At 61, Janfeshan is the oldest athlete in Iran’s delegation. He has previously won medals at earlier editions of the Para Asian Games.