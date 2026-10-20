Women’s wheelchair basketball defeat Laos: 2026 Nagoya

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s national wheelchair basketball team put on a dominant display against Laos and won the match 68–27.

In the wheelchair basketball competition at the Nagoya Para Asian Games, Team Melli led 27–16 at the end of the first half. They stayed focused and played brilliantly in the second half, sealing the 68–27 victory.

This is Iran’s second win in the competition; the women had previously beaten Cambodia.

In its first three matches, Iran’s women’s wheelchair basketball team had recorded one win against Cambodia and two losses (to Japan and Thailand).

Iran’s next match will be on Wednesday against the strong Chinese team.

The women’s wheelchair basketball competition at the fifth Para Asian Games features Iran, Japan, Thailand, China, Laos and Cambodia.