Iran’s men’s goalball beat Thailand in 2026 Asian Para Games

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s national goalball team defeated Thailand 12-9 in their third match at the Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games, collecting six points and improving its position in the standings.

Team Melli performed well and ended the first half with a 7–2 lead.

In the second half, Thailand played somewhat better and tried to close the gap, but Iran ultimately held on to win 12–9 and take the three valuable points from the match.

After this match, Iran sit second for now with seven points from three games, while Japan remain in first place.

The top four teams in the table will face each other in the semifinals, and the two winners will play the final of this Aichi-Nagoya Para Games.