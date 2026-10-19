Iran blind football beat China: 2026 Nagoya

TEHRAN - Iran’s national blind football team delivered a statement result at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games, beating China 2-0 in their third match to settle the score from the Hangzhou Games and move onto six points.

Morteza Karami broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute, and Ahmad Shahhosseini followed minutes later with a second to seal the win.

Goalkeeper Mohammad Mirzaei was a hero between the posts, saving two China penalties to protect Iran’s clean sheet.

The victory lifts Iran to six points from three games, putting them in a stronger position in the standings.

Iran lost to Thailand 1-0 in their opening match but defeated South Korea 3-1 in their following match.