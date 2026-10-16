Iran blind football lose to Thailand at 2026 Asian Para Games

TEHRAN – Iran’s men's blind football team opened their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Thailand at the Asian Para Games on Friday.

In the match held at the Tsuruma Park Multipurpose Ground, Nagoya, Kittikorn Baodee scored the solitary goal of the match.

Team Melli will play South Korea on Saturday.

Blind football is a sport played in teams of five by athletes with vision impairments. Of those athletes, four are outfielders and one is a goalie. The rules are similar to the official FIFA rules with a few adjustments. Each team competes to score a goal on their opponent’s side of the field.