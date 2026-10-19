Men’s wheelchair basketball defeat the Philippines: 2026 Nagoya

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s national wheelchair basketball team defeated the Philippines 71–45 on Monday in their third group-stage match at the Asian Para Games, securing their third consecutive victory in the competition.

Before this match, Iran had also defeated Iraq 81–23 and South Korea 67–62. With three consecutive victories, the Iranian team advanced to the knockout stage as group leaders.

Iran head coach Behrouz Soltani described the match as a good performance by his team and emphasized that the players must now focus on preparing for the knockout stage.

With three wins from three matches, Iran will look to maintain their momentum as the competition moves into the decisive stages.