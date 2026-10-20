2026 Nagoya: Saman Pakbaz collects shot put gold

TEHRAN - Saman Pakbaz has won another gold medal for Iran’s athletics team at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, continuing the para-athletics competition.

The F12 shot put was held at the Mizuho Park Stadium in Nagoya on Tuesday.

Iran’s national team member Pakbaz recorded a mark of 13.52 meters and won the gold medal of this edition of the Games.

Pakbaz made five valid throws and finished ahead of athletes from Indonesia and Uzbekistan to take gold.

Indonesia’s Michael Marcelino won silver with 12.85 meters, and the bronze medal went to Uzbekistan’s Diyorbek Umarov with 12.54 meters.