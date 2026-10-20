Iranian swimmers claim silver and bronze: 2026 Nagoya

TEHRAN - Iran’s swimmers finished second and third in the men’s S9 50m freestyle final at the Nagoya Para Asian Games, taking silver and bronze.

On the second day of para swimming at the fifth Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games, Iran’s representatives lined up in the men’s S9 50m freestyle final and came away with silver and bronze medals.

Abolfazl Zarifpour, Ali Motallebi and Abolfazl Malek Oladi raced against five other swimmers from China, Iraq, Japan, Uzbekistan and Thailand.

Zarifpour took silver in 25.79, while Motallebi won bronze in 26.18. Malek Oladi finished eighth in 28.13.

Gold went to China’s Zhili Xie, who broke the Games record with a time of 25.57.

Iran’s swimmers had also won one gold and one silver the previous day, through Zeighaminejad and Izadyar.

Zeighaminejad added another bronze on Tuesday.