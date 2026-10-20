Men’s wheelchair basketball advance to semis

TEHRAN -Iran’s men’s national wheelchair basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games after defeating Kuwait 110-43 to secure their fourth consecutive victory in the competition.

Iran had previously won their first three group-stage matches, defeating Iraq 81–23, South Korea 67–62, and the Philippines 71–45. Those victories had already secured the team’s qualification for the knockout stage.

Iran’s men’s and women’s national wheelchair basketball teams are competing at the fifth Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya.