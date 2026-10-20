Moradi and Motaghian win medals in javelin throw
October 20, 2026 - 14:53
TEHRAN - Two Iranian athletes won silver and bronze medals in the women’s javelin throw at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya.
The para-athletics competition continued this afternoon with the women’s javelin throw event in the F55/F56 classification.
Iranian national team athlete Zeynab Moradi finished second with a throw of 22.96 meters, earning the silver medal.
Her compatriot, Hashemiyeh Motaghian, secured third place with a throw of 22.94 meters to claim the bronze medal.
China’s LAI Xiaojuan won the gold medal with a throw of 26.81 meters.
A total of 10 athletes competed in the event.
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