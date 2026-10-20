Moradi and Motaghian win medals in javelin throw

TEHRAN - Two Iranian athletes won silver and bronze medals in the women’s javelin throw at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya.

The para-athletics competition continued this afternoon with the women’s javelin throw event in the F55/F56 classification.

Iranian national team athlete Zeynab Moradi finished second with a throw of 22.96 meters, earning the silver medal.

Her compatriot, Hashemiyeh Motaghian, secured third place with a throw of 22.94 meters to claim the bronze medal.

China’s LAI Xiaojuan won the gold medal with a throw of 26.81 meters.

A total of 10 athletes competed in the event.