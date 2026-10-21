Women’s sitting volleyball overcome Mongolia

TEHRAN – Iran national women’s sitting volleyball team beat Mongolia 3-0 (26-8, 25-12, 25-9) on Wednesday and advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 Asian Para Games.

Iran, who lost their first match to China, finished second in Group B with today’s win and reached the semifinals.

“We played well and won the match. Since yesterday’s match against China was not satisfactory, we promised that we would show a better performance against Mongolia and I am satisfied with my team,” Iran head coach Maryam Iranmanesh said.