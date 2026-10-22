Safarzadeh takes gold in women’s 400m at Asian Para Games

TEHRAN — Iranian sprinter Hajar Safarzadeh won the gold medal in the women’s 400m T12 at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games on Thursday, setting a new Games record.

Safarzadeh delivered an outstanding performance in the final, clocking 56.43 seconds to finish first and secure the gold medal in the event.

The Iranian athlete competed against runners from Uzbekistan, India and China, once again demonstrating her strength in the women’s T12 category.

With her winning time of 56.43 seconds, Safarzadeh broke the Asian Para Games record she had set earlier in the preliminary round, when she clocked 57.27 seconds to finish first in her heat and qualify for the final.

India’s Tejalben Damor claimed the silver medal with a time of 57.60 seconds, while China’s Shen Yaqin took bronze in 58.04 seconds.

Safarzadeh’s record-breaking performance added another gold medal to Iran’s campaign at the Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, highlighting the country’s continued success in para athletics.