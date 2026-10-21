Nagoya 2026: Navaei takes gold in Judo

TEHRAN - Ali Navaei won the first gold medal in judo at the Nagoya Asian Para Games by defeating Uzbekistan’s Islomjon Tukhtaboev.

The classification matches and finals for the second set of three weight categories in blind and visually impaired judo at the Nagoya Asian Para Games were held this evening Wednesday at the city’s Martial Arts Hall.

By defeating the Uzbek champion, Navaei won Iran’s first judo gold medal at the Nagoya Para Asian Games.

In the +95 kg visually impaired classification match, Amirhossein Nimrouzi faced Talgat Azhgaliyev of Kazakhstan and, by defeating him, won a bronze medal at the 5th Para Asian Games.

Mohammadreza Kheirollahzadeh, a Paralympic gold medalist and world champion, faced Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov of Kazakhstan in the +95 kg final. In a tough, grueling bout, Kheirollahzadeh was defeated and settled for the silver medal at these Games.